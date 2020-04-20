Nokia’s 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone hits new Amazon low at $300 (Save $49)

Amazon is currently offering the Nokia 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $349, today’s offer beats the precious discount by $29, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and marks a new all-time low. Nokia’s 7.2 Android smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with HDR10 support, as well as a 3-camera setup comprised of 48MP quad-pixel, a 5MP depth sensing, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This handset is now receiving an update to Android 10, adding native dark mode, privacy and location controls, and other extra features into the mix. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car, or just aim to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset. Or if you don’t think the included 128GB of storage will cut it, we’re seeing some SanDisk microSD cards on sale from under $10.

Right now you can still save $300 on Google Pixel 4/XL at new all-time lows alongside the Moto One Action which has dropped to $250. And of course, you’ll find all of the best Android game/app deals in our daily roundup.

Nokia 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone features:

Marrying form and function, the Nokia 7.2 128GB Smartphone wraps a triple-camera array powered by ZEISS optics, and a 6.3″ Full HD+ display within a sleek and stylish glass and polymer composite shell. The body is stronger than regular polycarbonate, yet lighter than aluminum. On the front and back, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass gives you a smooth and strong finish that’s comfortable to hold. The light-diffusing sating back glass gives a signature refraction pattern meant to honor the heritage of Finnish glass making.

