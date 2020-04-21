The new Pac-Man Tamagotchi Bandai unveiled earlier this year as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations are now seeing some notable price drops. GameStop is now offering Pac-Man x Tamagotchi in black or yellow for $15.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. You’ll also find both the black and yellow models with the rubber Pac-Man case in tow for $19.99, down from the usual $25. All of today’s deals are 20% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked yet. Amazon still has them up at regular price for comparison. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for all the details.

Much like the 1990’s originals, the Pac-Man Tamagotchi will have you raising your own digital pet with a host of tweaks pulled right from Pac-Man arcade classics. But you can learn all about these adorable new pets in our launch coverage right here.

Speaking of which, you’ll want to take a closer look at the new Evercade handheld retro console as well as all of the other Pac-Man 40th Anniversary gear releasing this year. Miniature consoles and arcade machines round out the rest of the offering and you can learn all about them here.

But if you would prefer to celebrate on your Nintendo Switch, the NAMCO Museum collection of classic arcade games (including Pac-Man and many others) is currently on sale via the eShop for $10 (or 50% off) alongside loads of other digital game deals.

Pac-Man x Tamagotchi:

PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!

Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries! Place your yellow and PAC-MAN maze-styled device into your PAC-MAN case

The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!

