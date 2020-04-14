While much of the big spring eShop sales are still live including the Ubisoft publisher event, we have even more digital Nintendo eShop deals today. Along with a host of stellar indie games starting from $4.50, Nintendo has now kicked-off a BANDAI NAMCO sale featuring loads of DRAGON BALL, Ninja STORM, and ONE PIECE Pirate deals, among others. You’ll find all of today’s best game deals right here and our top picks from the new eShop sales below.

With everyone still stuck inside, these digital Nintendo eShop deals can go a long way to curb social distancing boredom. Along with some stellar deals on the aforementioned franchises, you’ll also find the NAMCO Museum at $20 off. This is one of the best ways to score some classic arcade games for your Switch library including PAC-MAN, GALAGA, SPLATTERHOUSE, TOWER OF DRUAGA, and many others. Be sure to browse through the Ubisoft Switch sale and this giant list of amazing indies, then get your PAC-MAN on below.

Today’s digital Nintendo eShop deals:

Despite the current state of events out here, Nintendo deals and news have been coming down the pipeline quite steadily. Outside of today’s digital Nintendo eShop deals, we also have quite an extensive collection of cases and controllers from $5 as well as some of the best prices ever on the Labo kits.

A new update is now allowing Switch gamers to remap the controls and move games from the internal storage (properly), but don’t forget to check out the new Hallmark x Nintendo ornaments right here.

More on NAMCO MUSEUM:

Digital Nintendo eShop deals: Play some of the most popular Namco games, anytime, anywhere! Enjoy Namco classics such as PAC-MAN™, GALAGA™, SPLATTERHOUSE™, and TOWER OF DRUAGA™, or play games such as ROLLING THUNDER™, SKYKID™, or TANK FORCE™ with friends and family on the Nintendo Switch™! Supported Languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, English

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!