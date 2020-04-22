PlayStation Gold Headset Fortnite bundle now starting from $64.50 (Reg. $100)

Target is now offering the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset Fortnite bundle for $67.99 shipped. RedCard holders will knock the price down to $64.59 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s deal as much as $35 off and is the best price we can find. While you will find the standard black headset for the same price at Amazon right now, the Fortnite bundle starts from $85 via third-party sellers. Along with the included Fortnite Neo Versa DLC pack of in-game goodies, Sony’s PS4 headset includes virtual surround sound and a hidden noise-cancelling microphone. It also works with Sony’s Headset Companion App to offer up developer-made sound profiles for select games as well as compatibility with PSVR setups. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
Now if the first-party sound profiles and Fortnite goodies aren’t doing anything for you, take a look at the Turtle Beach Recon 70 instead. Compatible with all of your consoles and featuring a built-in mic, you can score this set for $40 at Amazon. And here’s our guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound much better.
We also have on-going deals on Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Pro, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, and everything you need to know about the new SteelSeries x Cyberpunk 2077 accessory line.
PlayStation Gold Headset Fortnite bundle features:
- A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise canceling microphones
- With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games
- Exclusive Fortnite content includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit*, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling* and 2,000 V-Bucks
