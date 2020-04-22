PlayStation Gold Headset Fortnite bundle now starting from $64.50 (Reg. $100)

Target is now offering the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset Fortnite bundle for $67.99 shipped. RedCard holders will knock the price down to $64.59 shipped. Regularly $100, like it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s deal as much as $35 off and is the best price we can find. While you will find the standard black headset for the same price at Amazon right now, the Fortnite bundle starts from $85 via third-party sellers. Along with the included Fortnite Neo Versa DLC pack of in-game goodies, Sony’s PS4 headset includes virtual surround sound and a hidden noise-cancelling microphone. It also works with Sony’s Headset Companion App to offer up developer-made sound profiles for select games as well as compatibility with PSVR setups. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the first-party sound profiles and Fortnite goodies aren’t doing anything for you, take a look at the Turtle Beach Recon 70 instead. Compatible with all of your consoles and featuring a built-in mic, you can score this set for $40 at Amazon. And here’s our guide on how you can make a gaming headset microphone sound much better.

We also have on-going deals on Turtle Beach’s Elite Atlas Aero Pro, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, and everything you need to know about the new SteelSeries x Cyberpunk 2077 accessory line.

PlayStation Gold Headset Fortnite bundle features:

A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise canceling microphones

With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games

Exclusive Fortnite content includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit*, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling* and 2,000 V-Bucks

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!