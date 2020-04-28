Protect your Nintendo Switch with Amazon’s Vault Case at $15 (20% off), more

- Apr. 28th 2020 11:38 am ET

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Vault Case for $14.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is only $2 more than the 2020 low. Covered in a heavy-duty hard shell exterior, this case is designed to provide plenty of protection to your Nintendo Switch. Alongside just being able to hold the console in the molded foam inserts, you’ll also find storage for eight game cartridges. Over 1,650 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 4/28 @ 1:53 p.m.: Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Deluxe Carrying Case for $14.85 Prime shipped. Regularly $18+, today’s deal comes within $0.70 of the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t particularly need the added durability and protection of the featured Vault Case, going with Amazon’s slimmed down in-house case at $11 will let you pocket some extra cash. Grabbing this is a great way to keep your hybrid console and its accessories nice and tidy when you’re not currently exploring Animal Crossing, and has similar game cartridge slots to the lead deal.

Nintendo just recently rolled out the latest Switch update, which brings customizable button layouts and more to the console. It also points to a possible dual display device in development, which you can learn about right here.

AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Vault Case features:

Designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch, this AmazonBasics vault case offers a convenient solution for carrying, organizing, and protecting your Switch game console. The rugged case makes it easy to transport and protect your Nintendo Switch and accessories, whether heading to a friend’s house, traveling on vacation, or simply storing it away for the day.

