The new Grovemade Titanium Pen is the result of over 4 years of design work. The development team has “unapologetically obsessed” over creating what it considers to be the best writing tool out there. Using a combination of premium natural materials and a functionally minimalist design, the first of the company’s new pens is ready for prime time. Grovemade has even inked up a nice introductory discount too. Head below for a closer look.

New Grovemade Titanium Pen

As the name suggests, this attractive pen is precision machined from solid titanium — a metal that is as “light as aluminum, and harder than stainless steel, while being highly corrosion resistant,” according to Grovemade. Manufactured in the Portland area, each pen is stamped with the elemental symbol for titanium (Ti) and is built to “last a lifetime” with Schmidt P8126 rollerball inserts.

Lead Product Designer, Sean Kelly points out how the team decided to highlight the premium build by “preserving the raw machining marks,” a process that is apparently both uncommon and more rigorous than not.

Solid Titanium Body

The one-piece, solid titanium body features three machined facets to prevent it from rolling off your desk and to create what Grovemade calls a stable, triangle grip in your hand.

This design choice helps the Titanium Pen fit snugly in the matching solid stainless steel and hardwood stand. The round desktop holder carries the writing utensil in an up right position whether you retract the ink first or not. Speaking of which, the capless design will allow the pen to stay open for up to a year should you become tired of the “satisfying pop” it creates when you twist the ink into place.

Introductory Pricing

The new Grovemade Titanium Pen is available now in a limited run for $100, down from the usual $120. However, with the walnut or maple stand in tow, the price jumps to $150 (Reg. $190).

9to5Toy’s Take:

A high-end pen of this nature certainly isn’t for everyone. But clearly Grovemade has put in enough time and attention to at least deserve a look from those that are. It has been making gorgeous high-end gear like this for a while and it appears to have struck titanium again with its latest desktop accessory. Discounts on its gear are seldom at best, so early deals like this can be a great time to jump in. It appears as though today is the last day for shipping before Christmas on its site, but either way, you might not want to miss out on the introductory pricing here.

