LEGO’s Technic RC Stunt Racer can be yours for $80 (Save 20%), more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Assemble your very own remote controlled LEGO stunt racer with this 324-piece set. It stacks up to over 8-inches long and utilizes LEGO’s Power Function motors, allowing you to drive the creation with an included remote. Plus, it can be reassembled into another brick-built vehicle with the same RC functionality. Head below for additional LEGO deals priced from $12.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary Slave l set at $109 shipped. Down from $120, today’s offer is a new all-time low and one of the first price cuts we’ve seen. This 1,000-piece set recreates an iconic starship from a galaxy far, far away and includes five minifigures headlined by a limited-edition collectors Princess Leia. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Speaking of LEGO Technic, we just got a look at the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 R, which will be debuting later this summer. That’s alongside new reveals in the Harry Potter theme and a brick-built Architecture White House build.

LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer features:

Pull high-speed wheelies, spins and turns, and traverse rough terrain with this fully motorized LEGO® Technic™ 42095 Remote-Controlled Stunt Racer. This tough model features large ground-gripping tracks with large rear sprockets for optimal acceleration, plus a modern design with a fresh yellow and blue color scheme and decorative stickers. Drive forward, backward, left or right and make 360° turns.

