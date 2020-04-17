After giving Star Wars fans a new brick-built starfighter to assemble yesterday, LEGO is back with a first look at yet another upcoming creation. This time sending some love towards Technic builders, the new LEGO Ducati Panigale V4 R assembles an over 645-piece motorbike complete with working suspension, authentic gear-box, and of course, loads of Italian flair. Hit the jump for all the details on the latest set.

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R

So far, in 2020, LEGO has been on a roll with debuting new Technic creations, with today’s unveil following up everything from a Fast & Furious Dodge Challenger to an upcoming Lamborghini. This time around, though, LEGO is mixing it up by straying from the 4-wheel vehicles its been focusing on lately. We’ve seen Technic motorbikes in the past, but the latest is taking a more luxurious turn.

Today is announcing the Technic Panigale V4 R, a creation the assembles one Superbikes from Italian company Ducati. Stacking up to 646-pieces, the upcoming technic model measures over 12-inches long and stands 6-inches high. Sporting the iconic look you’d expect from a high-end motorbike, it comes equipped with a classic red color scheme and more.

Looks aside, LEGO is also incorporating plenty of realistic features into the Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R. There’s a new 2-speed gear-box, which is the first of its kind in a brick-built motorcycle, alongside front and rear suspension and more. Underneath the removable red panels that pull off the Italian design, you’ll also find an authentic engine replica, or at least, one that’s as true to life as LEGO can achieve with plastic bricks.

Pricing and availability

Entering with a $69.99 price tag, the new LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R will be driving onto store shelves in August. There are quite a few new creations set to hit the scene once the August 1 rolls around, most notably the Baby Yoda BrickHeadz. So the new Technic release will surely be in good company for builders.

9to5Toys’ Take

With as popular as the LEGO Technic theme is, I’m honestly quite surprised that it took so long to partner with Ducati and release a Panigale V4 R model. It looks like it was worth the wait, though, as the latest model does not disappoint. Pricing is just right for a kit of this size, and the official seal of approval from the Italian Superbike manufacturer only adds to the overall appeal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!