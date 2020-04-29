Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone 11 Clear Case $4 (33% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 11 Shockproof Bumper Clear Case for $4.19 Prime shipped when code UGMAR414 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $6, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. UGREEN’s iPhone 11 clear case protects your handset with a soft silicone TPU material that is said to defend against drops with a shockproof design. It also has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Made by highest quality TPU material. Always keep clear and soft. Ultra-thin & lightweight. This slim phone case including 4-side protection, covered corners and a raised edge to protect the screen for your iPhone 11.
Back iPhone cover is fingerprint-resistant and Features a glitter design that compliments your personal style. UGREEN clear phone case perfectly holds phone edge, protects your phone’s from scratches, wear and tear.
