Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone 11 Clear Case $4 (33% off), more

- Apr. 29th 2020 10:32 am ET

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 11 Shockproof Bumper Clear Case for $4.19 Prime shipped when code UGMAR414 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $6, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. UGREEN’s iPhone 11 clear case protects your handset with a soft silicone TPU material that is said to defend against drops with a shockproof design. It also has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 3.9/5 stars

  • OtterBox Symmetry Pixel 4 XL Case: $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 3-in-1 Charging Cable: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code FY5HJ6Z8
  • JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% discount to $120
  • Aukey USB-C Cable 3-Pack: $6 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code J8UOY8N2   
  • CHOETECH 18W USB-C Charger: $4.50 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code 70ZGMZUK 

Made by highest quality TPU material. Always keep clear and soft. Ultra-thin & lightweight. This slim phone case including 4-side protection, covered corners and a raised edge to protect the screen for your iPhone 11. 

Back iPhone cover is fingerprint-resistant and Features a glitter design that compliments your personal style. UGREEN clear phone case perfectly holds phone edge, protects your phone’s from scratches, wear and tear.

