JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker sees 33% discount to $120

Amazon currently offers the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in several colors for $119.95 shipped. Also available at B&H. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen since July. Sporting an IPX7 waterproof design, JBL’s Charge 4 touts dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound.” Its battery offers all-day battery at 20-hours of playback per charge and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in USB port. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Save even more by opting for the previous-generation JBL Charge 3 speaker instead. You’ll still enjoy the IPX7 design and 20-hours of playback, but for $20 less, will miss out on the improved sound quality and other premium features. In terms of the latter, one exclusion here is JBL’s Connect+ functionality, which allows you to sync Charge 4 with multiple speakers from the brand.

For those looking to ditch the IPX7 waterproofing in favor of a more stylish design, Fender’s Newport Portable Speaker just dropped to an Amazon low of $100. That’s alongside a concurrent sale on Marshall’s retro Kilburn II at $220.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!