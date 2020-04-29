Zelda Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion book drops to $22 + more from $10

Amazon is now offering the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Creating a Champion Kindle and comiXology Edition for $9.99 or the physical hardcover for $21.98. The digital version usually sells for $20 or so, like the Hyrule Historia, while the hardcover version is at the lowest price we have tracked in months. This 424-page book features 50-pages of sketches and illustrations from Takumi Wada, design artwork and commentary about the development process, and an “in-depth history of the Hyrule in Breath of the Wild.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. Head below for even more gaming book deals.

The discounted reading material just keeps coming. Amazon is still offering loads of Kindle reads from $2 alongside this morning’s Gold Box offer on FOOD & WINE, plus even more magazine deals right here from $5. We also have all the discounted graphic novels from Marvel and DC you’ll ever need, Amazon’s Prime Book Box for kids, and 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

This oversized hardcover is the ultimate companion to the award-winning video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and includes material from its DLC packs. Witness the making of a champion! Make sure to check out the other installments in this unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise with the New York Times best selling The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts, and The Legend of Zelda: Encyclopedia which detail the first 30 years of this historic video game franchise!