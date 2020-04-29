Zelda Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion book drops to $22 + more from $10

- Apr. 29th 2020 10:40 am ET

From $10
0

Amazon is now offering the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Creating a Champion Kindle and comiXology Edition for $9.99 or the physical hardcover for $21.98. The digital version usually sells for $20 or so, like the Hyrule Historia, while the hardcover version is at the lowest price we have tracked in months. This 424-page book features 50-pages of sketches and illustrations from Takumi Wada, design artwork and commentary about the development process, and an “in-depth history of the Hyrule in Breath of the Wild.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. Head below for even more gaming book deals.

More gaming book deals:

The discounted reading material just keeps coming. Amazon is still offering loads of Kindle reads from $2 alongside this morning’s Gold Box offer on FOOD & WINE, plus even more magazine deals right here from $5. We also have all the discounted graphic novels from Marvel and DC you’ll ever need, Amazon’s Prime Book Box for kids, and 2-months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

More on Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Creating a Champion:

This oversized hardcover is the ultimate companion to the award-winning video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and includes material from its DLC packs. Witness the making of a champion! Make sure to check out the other installments in this unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise with the New York Times best selling The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts, and The Legend of Zelda: Encyclopedia which detail the first 30 years of this historic video game franchise!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP accessories sale

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Media nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard