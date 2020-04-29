Go score 4-months of FOOD & WINE magazine at Amazon for just $1 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 28-day free trial + 3-months of FOOD & WINE Magazine Kindle Edition for $0.99. Regularly $5 or so, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Just for comparison sake, 1-year in physical form sells for $48 at DiscountMags. Note: remember to cancel this subscription manually before it lapses or it will get renewed at full price. Every issue is filled with delicious recipes, tips on the best restaurants and wine as well as “how to create a better kitchen, eat more healthy foods, and learn how to whip up recipes from top chefs.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

More on FOOD & WINE magazine:

FOOD & WINE, has been empowering and inspiring wine- and food-obsessed individuals since 1978. This contemporary magazine is packed with the world’s greatest recipes for soups, salads, pasta, bread, meats, and mouthwatering desserts. Every issue helps you find the best restaurants, indulge in the best food, and enjoy the best wine. You’ll also receive tips on how to create a better kitchen, eat more healthy foods, and learn how to whip up recipes from top chefs.

