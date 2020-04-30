Microsoft is offering some free Xbox games to its Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members this weekend. The new Free Play Days promotion allows anyone with an active membership to play Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Yakuza 0, and Sonic Mania for completely free all weekend long, starting tonight at 12:01 a.m. PDT. Head below for all the details.

FREE Xbox games this weekend:

This weekend’s free Xbox games include the story-driven open-world RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance, classic 2D platforming in Sonic Mania, and a trip back to 1988 Tokyo in Yakuza 0.

These titles will be available to play for free from Thursday, April 30 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through until Sunday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. You’ll need to be an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to receive access. The downloadable free Xbox games will be available on Xbox.com (make sure you’re signed in) or you can get them on your console via the the Gold member area on the home dashboard.

You can retain both your Gamerscore and earned achievements from the free weekend to carry them into a purchased copy of the game after the fact. Fortunately, all three of the games are also on sale via the Xbox marketplace right now:

Outside of today’s free Xbox games promotion, you can score 6-months at 50% off today and you’ll find plenty more discounted digital games right here. You’ll also want to check out the last limited edition Xbox One X that will ever get made as well as the latest on Xbox Series X while you’re at it.

More details from Microsoft:

FREE Xbox games: Great games are available for you to play this weekend with Free Play Days! Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Yakuza 0, and Sonic Mania are available to play for both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members…You can find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Gold member area on the home dashboard on your Xbox One.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!