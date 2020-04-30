Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub today for $45 ($90 value)

Best Buy is now offering 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $44.99 with free digital delivery. Simply put this 3-month card in your cart and an additional 3-months will be added to your order at no additional charge. Amazon has yet to price match and is still up at $45 for 3-months. Today’s deal is essentially 50% off and the best we can find. As a quick reminder, you can use this deal to extend your existing Game Pass Ultimate sub, but if you’re jumping in for the first time you can do so for $1 and learn more about converting from Live Gold right here. Game Pass Ultimate comes with plenty of perks including deep digital deals, online multiplayer, and access to the growing library of on-demand streaming Xbox games. More details below.

You’ll find links to the on-going digital Xbox game sales in our roundup plus details on the latest perks available to Game Pass members in our launch coverage. Microsoft recently detailed all the new Xbox games coming to its streaming service including the announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 will replace GTA V starting on May 7, 2020 and you learn more about the changes right here.

Here are all the latest details on Xbox Series X, the new Cyberpunk 2077 console, and the upcoming Seagate Storage Expansion Card.

You get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play – Gears 5, Wargroove, Human Fall Flat and more. Play together with friends on the advanced multiplayer network, and discover your next favorite game. Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games.