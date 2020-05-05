Save up to $120 per year when you grab this refurbished modem for $28

Walmart is offering the Arris SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem in refurbished condition for $27.85 shipped. Originally $130, it now goes for $70 at Best Buy in new condition and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Generally, your ISP will charge upwards of $10 per month to rent their modem, which adds up to $120 per year. By purchasing today’s deal, you’ll pay it off in under three months, and then save that cash each month following, leaving more money in your pocket. Just be sure to check with your ISP to ensure compatibility before purchasing. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 6-month warranty.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 10-foot Cat6 Ethernet Cord. It’s available on Amazon for $6.50 Prime shipped and will make it super simple to ensure you get the best speeds possible by plugging your device directly into the modem.

You should also consider grabbing a gigabit Ethernet switch. This model is just $17 Prime shipped and will give you an additional four Ethernet ports, given that one will be taken up by the input cable.

Arris SB6183 Modem features:

Cable Modem only (no WiFi router and no phone jack for Telephone option from Cable Provider)

Internet speeds up to 686 Mbps Download and 131 Mbps Upload based on your cable ISP subscription. Gigabit Ethernet port to connect to computer or router

Ideal for streaming HD Video and gaming on multiple devices at a time. Supports IPv4 and IPv6 – the latest Internet standard

