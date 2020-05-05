As it seems to be every spring, a nearly endless run of new watches have popped up ahead of warmer weather and summer. The latest wearable to catch our eye comes from Bell & Ross and its new BR 03-92 HUD watch, which arrives as a limited edition collector’s item that will only be produced 999 times. Made to look like the Head-Up Display on modern attack fighters, this watch has a sporty matte black design that’s sure to look great paired next to just about any wardrobe. Hit the jump for full details, including pricing, and to learn how you can pre-order one of these sleek new watches ahead of its summer release.

Limited to just 999-pieces, the latest watch from Bell & Ross arrives with a hefty price tag to match its finite availability. Pre-orders are now live and you can just about hear the reaction to the price, $3,990, although many would be quick to point out that in the larger scheme of things, that’s a medium-range price for this product category.

From the design, which features a beautiful recreation of a fighter jet HUD, and manages to still stand out from the pack despite its simple design.

You won’t find much on the functionality side of things, with this watch only relaying hours, minutes, seconds, and date. But don’t sleep on the desirability of this release.

The matte black design provides up to 100-meters of protection in the water, making it a suitable option if you’re a frequent swimmer. Although let’s be honest, you’re probably not taking your $3,999 watch into the deep end.

Here’s a list of other notable features:

Case: 42 mm in width. Matt black ceramic.

Dial: black. Central hour disc with Super-LumiNova® marking. Numerals, indices, and hands painted with Super-LumiNova®

Crystal: green sapphire with anti-reflective coating. Four right angles painted with green Super-LumiNova®.

Straps: black rubber and ultra-resilient black synthetic fabric.

You can pre-order the new Bell & Ross BR 03-92 HUD for $3,990. It’s slated to ship to customers in June, but as mentioned above, you better act quickly as inventory is limited.

There’s a lot to like here as Bell & Ross has departed from more standard designs for something unique. I love the HUD design that looks sporty but isn’t overwhelming. It could’ve been pretty easy for Bell & Ross to bring smartphone integration to the party, but the resistance to that urge really make this new watch standout.

