From the James Bond-inspired Swatch Q to G-Shock’s Bruce Lee-influenced watch, we have seen all sorts of new and distinguished timepieces lately. The latest to arrive is a new Casio Honda Racing Watch that’s all decked out in team colors and manages to garner a bit of smartwatch love. A vibrant red leather band and matte charcoal-gray stainless steel bezel help this timepiece stand out and smartphone pairing via the CASIO WATCH+ app aims to bolster its appeal as a healthy chunk of the watch market shifts towards wearables. Continue reading to learn more.

Casio Honda Racing Watch is stylish, kinda smart

Casio’s latest watch marks the 20th anniversary of its EDIFICE collection. While several of the other options look great, some are bland. Unique styling puts the new Honda Racing-inspired model in the former group, making it a timepiece that’s sure to capture the attention of those perusing EDIFICE watches.

Every detail from band to dial has been crafted with Honda Racing in mind. Even the back plate and metal strap keeper are engraved with Honda and EDIFICE 20th anniversary logos. Aside from style, Casio pushes its watch further than simply telling time thanks to the implementation of its smartphone link technology.

Using Bluetooth, the watch pairs with a smartphone using the CASIO WATCH+ app. From there, owners will be able to link their calendar to receive notifications when an upcoming event or task is approaching. If the paired smartphone is out of sight, wearers of this watch will be able ping it and make their iPhone or Android device emit a sound to help triangulate its location.

“Our newest EDIFICE timepiece was inspired by the drive and momentum of the Honda Racing team,” said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio’s Timepiece Division. “Casio has been an official partner of Honda Racing since 2018 and we look forward to collaborating on additional timepieces in the future that embody both the velocity and energy of motorsports.”

Pricing and availability

According to a press release, the new Casio Honda Racing Watch will have an MSRP of $330. That being said, listings on Casio’s own site show a price of $180, hinting that it may sell for much less once officially released. Those ready to pull the trigger will have to wait a couple more weeks as Casio claims its new addition to EDIFICE-branded offerings will become available sometime in “early May.”

9to5Toys’ Take

From its red leather band and stitching to matte charcoal gray bezel and carbon fiber dial, this watch clearly mimics the colors found in Honda Racing’s logo. This makes it a great option for fans especially given its somewhat modern smartphone pairing capabilities.

Don’t get me wrong, it is certainly a letdown to see Casio pass up on smart features that have been commonplace for years, but something is better than nothing. At the very least it is good to see that calendars can be linked and a lost smartphone can be pinged. Here’s to hoping that this is only the beginning and Casio will take bigger leaps going forward.

