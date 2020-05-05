Save $300 on B&O’s Beoplay H9i ANC Headphones at a new Amazon low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i ANC Wireless Headphones for $199.99 shipped in black. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a 60% discounts, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H9i headphones notably feature active noise cancellation to block out the world around you, as well as the brand’s signature sound. Alongside 18-hours of playback per charge, you’ll enjoy a high-end build comprised of a leather headband, memory foam ear cushions, and an anodized aluminum casing. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More below.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality or higher-end noise cancellation as the option from Sennheiser, but that’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

If you’d rather swap active noise cancellation for a true wireless design, right now B&O’s Beoplay E8 Earphones are down to $150. Don’t forget that you can also save on Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, which has dropped to a new Amazon low at $149.

B&O Beoplay H9i ANC Headphones features:

Enjoy high-fidelity music during personal listening sessions with these Bang & Olufsen headphones. The aluminum touch interface supports clear audio, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream from a mobile device or compatible stereo component. These Bang & Olufsen headphones have an exchangeable battery option that lets you get up to 18 hours of playing time between charges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!