Save $300 on B&O’s Beoplay H9i ANC Headphones at a new Amazon low of $200

- May. 5th 2020 9:28 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i ANC Wireless Headphones for $199.99 shipped in black. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a 60% discounts, beats our previous mention by $70, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H9i headphones notably feature active noise cancellation to block out the world around you, as well as the brand’s signature sound. Alongside 18-hours of playback per charge, you’ll enjoy a high-end build comprised of a leather headband, memory foam ear cushions, and an anodized aluminum casing. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More below.

Alternatively, consider the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at a much less costly price. You won’t get the same build quality or higher-end noise cancellation as the option from Sennheiser, but that’s a solid trade-off at just a fraction of the cost.

If you’d rather swap active noise cancellation for a true wireless design, right now B&O’s Beoplay E8 Earphones are down to $150. Don’t forget that you can also save on Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, which has dropped to a new Amazon low at $149.

B&O Beoplay H9i ANC Headphones features:

Enjoy high-fidelity music during personal listening sessions with these Bang & Olufsen headphones. The aluminum touch interface supports clear audio, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream from a mobile device or compatible stereo component. These Bang & Olufsen headphones have an exchangeable battery option that lets you get up to 18 hours of playing time between charges.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Bang & Olufsen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go