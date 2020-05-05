MyProtein is offering 6.6-lbs. of its Impact Whey Protein in various flavors for $30 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and apply code VIP30 at checkout. Regularly $30 per package, you’re saving up to $60 with today’s deal. Plus, you can mix and match the eligible flavors in the drop down menu on the listing page. Among the more affordable options out there for protein powder, today’s deal is matching our previous mention as well. It provides 18-grams of protein as well as just 2-grams of fat and 100 calories per serving. Labdoor has “certified it as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value.” More details below.

Just for comparison sake, MyProtein is well under the regular price of the popular Optimum Nutrition which regularly sells for around $50 or more for a 5-lb. package. Even with the current sale price of $34.90 on the GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey, today’s MyProtein deal is one of the lowest prices we can find on a reputable protein source.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

