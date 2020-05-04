Score 5-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey Protein for $35 at Amazon (Reg. $52+)

Amazon is offering 4.94-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey Protein Powder (Chocolate Mint) for $36.74. But your total will drop down to $34.90 shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly closer to $52+, these near-5-pound containers of ON’s whey rarely go for any less than this. Today’s deal is about 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Consisting of “whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides,” it provides up to 24-grams of protein per serving. On top of that you can expect 5-grams of BCAAs, 1- to 3-grams of sugar and no more than 1.5-grams of fat. This popular mixture carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re yet to give the ON protein a try yet, consider a smaller container just in case you don’t like the flavor. And you can score a 40-serving package for $25 at Amazon right now on the whey isolate which provides even more protein per serving than the GOLD STANDARD above.

We also have a great deal available on NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender if you’re looking for a new protein shake maker. But you’ll also want to browse through our workout companion deals including Apple Watch Series 5 from $285, up to $49 off Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and even more right here.

More on OPTIMUM NUTRITION GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey:

GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY BLEND – 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the GOLD STANDARD of quality for nothing

OVER 5G OF BCAAS – help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs

3-4G CARBS, 1-3G SUGAR, AND 1-1.5G FAT, GLUTEN FREE, No Sucralose in Double Rich Chocolate Flavor

INSTANTIZED – improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps

