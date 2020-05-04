Score 5-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey Protein for $35 at Amazon (Reg. $52+)

- May. 4th 2020 1:40 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $52+ $35
0

Amazon is offering 4.94-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey Protein Powder (Chocolate Mint) for $36.74. But your total will drop down to $34.90 shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly closer to $52+, these near-5-pound containers of ON’s whey rarely go for any less than this. Today’s deal is about 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Consisting of “whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides,” it provides up to 24-grams of protein per serving. On top of that you can expect 5-grams of BCAAs, 1- to 3-grams of sugar and no more than 1.5-grams of fat. This popular mixture carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re yet to give the ON protein a try yet, consider a smaller container just in case you don’t like the flavor. And you can score a 40-serving package for $25 at Amazon right now on the whey isolate which provides even more protein per serving than the GOLD STANDARD above.

We also have a great deal available on NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender if you’re looking for a new protein shake maker. But you’ll also want to browse through our workout companion deals including Apple Watch Series 5 from $285, up to $49 off Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and even more right here.

More on OPTIMUM NUTRITION GOLD STANDARD 100% Whey:

  • GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY BLEND – 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the GOLD STANDARD of quality for nothing
  • OVER 5G OF BCAAS – help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs
  • 3-4G CARBS, 1-3G SUGAR, AND 1-1.5G FAT, GLUTEN FREE, No Sucralose in Double Rich Chocolate Flavor
  • INSTANTIZED – improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $52+ $35
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Optimum Nutrition

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard