Apple Watch Series 3 returns with deals from $169, today only

- May. 5th 2020 7:13 am ET

0

Today only, Sam’s Club offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Not a member? Use this promotion to net an effectively FREE subscription to Sam’s Club and leverage it towards today’s deal. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Those in search of Apple Watch Series 5 deals will want to swing by our latest roundup where you’ll find some of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swim proof
  • watchOS 5
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
  • Alumninum case

Sam’s Club

