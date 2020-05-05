Apple Watch Series 3 returns with deals from $169, today only

Today only, Sam’s Club offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in 2020. Not a member? Use this promotion to net an effectively FREE subscription to Sam’s Club and leverage it towards today’s deal. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Those in search of Apple Watch Series 5 deals will want to swing by our latest roundup where you’ll find some of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!