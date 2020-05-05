Nerf’s 4-blaster Fortnite Legendary Supply Drop bundle is now $40 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Nerf Fortnite Legendary Supply Drop bundle for $40 shipped. Carrying a $100 MSRP direct from Nerf, it typically sells for $80 at GameStop and is now at the lowest price we can find. This bundle includes everything you need for a full scale Nerf war. It has four Nerf Fortnite blasters, 30 darts, a pair of rockets, and three bush targets so you can practice your aim. The design of these blasters are inspired by those used in Fortnite and were initially unveiled back in February 2019. Rated 4+ stars. Learn more in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

While the entire bundle might be overkill for some, there are individually available Nerf Forntite blasters out there. If the Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite Dart Blaster at $13 doesn’t offer up enough fire power for you, take a look at the $27 Rl Rocket Launcher Blaster. Carrying stellar ratings from over 1,700 Amazon customers, it includes a pair of rockets you can “load, prime, and fire in 3 quick steps,” with no batteries required.

These are perfect for keeping the kids busy at home right now or just for enforcing some foam-based justice when they get out of hand. But if your kids prefer some Master Chief over Fortnite, take a look at the Halo-inspired Nerf blasters while you’re at it.

More on the Nerf Fortnite Legendary Supply Drop:

Gear up for Fortnite battles in real life with the Nerf Fortnite Supply Drop that includes 4 Nerf Fortnite blasters, 30 Nerf darts, 2 Nerf rockets, and 3 bush targets to practice your aim. The blasters are inspired by the ones used in Fortnite, replicating the look of the ones from the popular video game. The blasters have easy load-prime-fire operation to get you battling fast. Load 1 rocket into the RL-L blaster, pull the handle to prime the blaster, and press the trigger to fire. Front-load 1 dart into the barrel of the HC-L blaster, move the slide to prime, and pull the trigger to fire.

