In the computer gaming realm, there’s not much more important than a quality mouse. Sure, having a powerful graphics card is great, and a multi-core CPU. But, if you’re using a low-quality mouse the experience just won’t be that awesome. That’s where SteelSeries’ latest Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse comes in with its TrueMove Pro Sensor. This upgrade to a decade-old classic will prove to be a worthy addition to any gaming battle station. Why is the SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse worthy of your desk space? Keep reading to find out more.

SteelSeries celebrates 10 years with the Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse

The original SteelSeries Sensei launched 10 years ago back in 2009. Today, they bring back a classic in the best way possible…by using the latest technology available. There are two stars here with the SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse, the re-launch of a classic and the brand-new TrueMove Pro Sensor. Let’s take a look at the latter first.

SteelSeries’ TrueMove Pro Sensor is built to last

The TrueMove Pro is the latest in optical sensor technology built custom by SteelSeries and PixArt. According to the company, the new sensor “easily outperforms the competition on any surface with True 1-to-1 tracking”. It offers an 18,000 CPI and a 450 inches-per-second (IPS) tracking speed for the ultimate accuracy possible. This new advanced tracking also stabilizes tilted mouse maneuvers, getting rid of false tracking entirely during angled drops, tilt slams, and “quick flicks”. The TrueMove Pro brings PixArt’s years of experience in designing sensors and SteelSeries’ commitment to bring the best tracking possible.

“Like most gamers, I’ve tried a lot of mice over the years. With the Sensei, I found perfection,” said Sébastien “Ceb” Debs of Team OG. Ceb and Team OG made history this year as the first team to win two back-to-back The International championships, with Ceb winning both using the Sensei.

A timeless design built to be used by all

SteelSeries set a precedent with the original Sensei by making it ambidextrous, a design fad that has been copied by many. The Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse keeps this age-old feature, making this mouse comfortable and natural for both right and left-handed gamers with a variety of grip styles. There are eight buttons on this universal shape, allowing gamers to easily change their grip as needed.

This mouse also offers five onboard memories, allowing gamers to save their settings across devices. A 60,000,000 click mechanical switch means this mouse is in it for the long haul. There are even two zones of RGB lighting and a high-grade polymer design that is built to offers years of durability, something SteelSeries is looking forward to.

SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse pricing and availability

The SteelSeries Sensei Ten Gaming Mouse is available for $69.99 at Amazon and on SteelSeries’ website.

