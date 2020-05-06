TheoTown is a classic-style city builder game for iOS. Players can create mall cities and develop them into an enormous metropolis. Along with creating world wonders and crafting various structures, players must establish city infrastructure, public transportation, and even manage natural disasters. Regularly $4 on the App Store, you can now download TheoTown for all of your iOS devices at just $1. While we have seen some price drops in the past, today’s offer is the lowest we have ever tracked on the App Store. It carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

This city builder game allows folks to manage multiple cities at once and “establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics.” There are even user made plug-ins for elements you feel are missing from the experience. And just in case you were wondering, there are absolutely no ads or in-app purchases in TheoTown for iOS.

But you’ll also want to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS app deals. There, you’ll find notable deals on titles like Bendy and the Ink Machine, Sentinels of the Multiverse, One Deck Dungeon, Hatchi, and more. Plus, don’t forget to score yourself a discounted App Store gift card and Deus Ex GO while it’s free.

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: DOOM Eternal $40, AC Odyssey Deluxe $20, more

More on the TheoTown city builder game:

TheoTown city builder game: Be the mayor of each city that can establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics. Establish great and complex transportation networks. Choose how your citizens will move around! Train stations, airports, bus depots. Manage and customize your transportation vehicles! Pick your aircraft livery , establish your bus routes, build your rail network! Tackle emergency events, such as natural disasters, disease, crime, and fire. Erect world wonders like Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and many more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!