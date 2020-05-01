You can download Deus Ex GO for free on iOS and Android. The regularly $5 Square Enix game has never gone free directly on the App Store until today. After seeing Agent 47’s take on the diorama-style mobile experience go free recently, it’s now Adam Jensen’s turn. This is a turn-based puzzle stealth game set in the dystopian future made popular by the Deus Ex franchise. The grid-based gameplay and gorgeous visuals make for one of the best puzzle-action games on the platform and is a must-try for folks stuck at home right now. Both versions combine for a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 gamers. More details below.

Needless to say, Deus Ex GO for free isn’t something we see very often and might not see again for years, or ever. So you might as well download it and give it go while the price is right. Players must sneak, use hacking abilities, and fight past enemies, as well as augment or upgrade Adam with futuristic enhancements to “solve the GO series’ most intricate puzzles yet!” There are over 50 puzzles to solve spanning across a “mysterious new storyline.”

iOS Universal: Deus Ex GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

Android: Deus Ex GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

Score Deus Ex GO for free:

Challenge all-new turn-based logic puzzles and solve a futuristic mystery in Deus Ex GO, the next tactical board game from the makers of the award-winning HITMAN GO and LARA CROFT GO. Puzzles in Deus Ex GO challenge you to utilize a mixture of stealth, espionage and raw intelligence as you guide secret agent Adam Jensen across a visually stunning storyline. Sneak, hack and fight your way past enemies, and augment Adam with futuristic upgrades to solve the GO series’ most intricate puzzles yet!

