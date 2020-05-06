Zelda Link’s Awakening amiibo figure gets rare price drop to $9 at Amazon

- May. 6th 2020 11:25 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $16 $9
0

Amazon is offering the The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening amiibo figure for $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16, like it still fetches at Best Buy, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Well if you have been waiting for a sale to add this one to your collection, you have been waiting for a long while. This is the first notable price drop we have tracked on Amazon so don’t miss it if you’re interested. This is an adorable recreation of the Link from the Link’s Awakening remake that will, among other things, allow gamers to add extra challenge by way of spawning a difficult Shadow Link enemy. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets for amiibo right now, Link’s Awakening or otherwise. But the Kindle edition of The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening Game Guide is currently on sale for $3 via Amazon. This 107-page book is great companion for your amiibo and the game with tips and tricks for every aspect of the experience. 

Speaking of Zelda collectibles, be sure to go check out the amazing Breath of the Wild Stables LEGO Ideas kit right here. All of the best game deals are in their usual place and here is the latest Ubisoft eShop sale.

More on the Zelda: Link’s Awakening amiibo:

Get exciting in-game extras with amiibo accessories and compatible games. Just tap an amiibo accessory to the NFC touchpoint on a compatible system to enjoy fun in-game extra features in compatible games on the Nintendo Switch system, New Nintendo 2DS XL system, New Nintendo 3DS XL system, and Wii U console.

