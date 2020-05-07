Save 24% on Cooler Master’s Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard at a low of $106

Amazon is currently offering the Cooler Master SK621 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard for $106.25 shipped. Typically fetching $139, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats the previous price cut by $9, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 60% keyboard layout, Cooler Master brings a compact design to your desk complete with Cherry MX Low Profile Switches. It also features a brushed aluminum design as well as Bluetooth connectivity, a USB-C port, and backlit RGB keys. With over 150 customers having left a review, more than 60% have agreed on a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Ditch the low profile keys and 60% design with Cooler Master’s CK552 Gaming Keyboard at $70 instead. Going with this keyboard instead will let you pocket an extra $36 while scoring the same RGB backlighting and a similar mechanical typing experience. 

For more ways to treat your battlestation to an upgrade, swing by our PC Gaming guide. There you’ll find a notable $200 discount on Razer’s Mercury White Blade Stealth 13 gaming laptop at $1,300 alongside new unveils from MSI and SteelSeries.

Cooler Master Mechanical Keyboard features:

Be the envy of chiclet keyboard fanboys everywhere with the ultra-portable SK621 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard. With flat contoured keycaps and new Cherry MX Low Profile switches in a stripped-down 60% format, you’ve finally found a portable wireless keyboard that delivers on performance – without sacrificing the clean aesthetics of your slick workstation. And with signature Cooler Master features on deck, you’re fully equipped to crush it both at work and in-game.

