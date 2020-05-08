WORX’s latest 20V electric mower comes with two batteries at $237 (Reg. $300)

- May. 8th 2020 4:13 pm ET

$300 $237
The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its 20V 17-inch 4.0Ah Electric Lawn Mower in open-box condition for $237.15 shipped with the discount reflecting at the final stage of checkout. Normally $300 for this bundle, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll get two batteries, the charger, and mower here, giving you everything needed to take care of your lawn this summer. No gas or oil is required, thanks to the electric design. Plus, the batteries included here are usable with other WORX Powershare products, giving you greater versatility. Early reviews are positive, and WORX is generally well-rated at Amazon. A 3-year warranty is included with your purchase.

Already have a mower? The WORX TRIVAC 12A Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum is a must-have. It comes in at $100 on Amazon and will help you clean up your yard, thanks to its 3-in-1 design.

However, something that everyone should have is the WORX 26-Gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag. As you do the yard, you’ll put the leaves and grass clippings into here. Then, when everything’s done and your yard is complete, this bin collapses down flat for easy storage. At $24, it’s a no-brainer way to spend just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

WORX 20V Electric Mower features:

  • Dual 20V PowerShare batteries deliver 40V of maximum power and performance
  • 2-in-1 mower; mulches, bags with rear discharge
  • Intellicut technology for torque on demand
  • Indicates when grass bag is full

