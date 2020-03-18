While most gamers have their attention honed in on what Microsoft and Sony have been announcing around their respective next-generation consoles, fans of retro titles haven’t had too much in the way of new announcements. Enter the Intellivision Amico, a console packed with exclusives releases like new Toejam & Earl, Earthworm Jim, and more. We’re now getting a closer look at what the console will offer, and when you’ll be able to get your hands on the unique modern take on a classic 1980s release. Find that and more below the jump.

A closer look at Intellivision’s Amico console

Whether Intellivision’s time in the gaming industry spotlight was a little before your time, or you’ve simply forgotten the company Atari back in the ’80s. Now with its new Amico, Intellivision is ending a several decade dry spells. While the console was announced a couple of years back, we’re not getting a closer look at what to expect from the modernized retro release.

Centered around mostly 2D titles and the like, Intellivision Amico stars some heavy hitters in the world of retro titles like Pong, Missile Command, and Lode Runner. There are also some newer fan-favorites like Toejam & Earl, Earthworm Jim, and Frogger, which have grown to garner something of a cult following in recent years. Many of the console’s titles will be exclusives, checking yet another box for Amico.

Since its initial unveiling, the design itself hasn’t changed, as you’ll still find the unique touchscreen-enabled remotes and Qi charging base. We do now know that there will be five different styles available, including a delightfully-vintage woodgrain option.

Pricing and availability

When we first caught wind of Intellivision’s 21st Century debut back in 2018, it was expected that the console would fetch anywhere between $149 and $179. But since then, the retail rate has been updated to reflect the new $200 price tag. Alongside the console itself, you’ll get five games. Additional titles will sell for between $2.99 and $9.99. As of now, it’ll officially be shipping on October 10, and you can sign up to receive updates on when pre-orders go live and information on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

As novel as Intellivision’s Amico looks, it seems like the console has an uphill battle ahead for gaining any real traction in the current gaming market. Not only does it have to face off against the similarly-priced Nintendo Switch Lite, but with the iOS and Android app stores as well. Will people want to pay $200 just to play arcade-style games? That remains to be seen. Sure, nostalgia is a big selling point these days, but whether classic titles like Toejam & Earl or Earthworm Jim can justify the Intellivision Amico’s price is something we’ll have to wait and see.

