Pad & Quill is now offering some new Apple accessory deals by way of its ongoing spring sales event. Now with new gear added to the promotion, you’ll find a fresh batch of iPad covers, iPhone cases, notebooks, leather sleeves, and much more with deep price drops. Those, in combination with today’s promotion code, yield some of the most notable deals we have tracked on select P&Q gear right now. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill Apple accessory deals:

Today’s Pad & Quill Apple accessory deals include a series of iPad Pro gear, wallet cases, and much more. Simply use code PQ15 at checkout to drop an additional 15% off everything sitewide, including the already marked down gear in the spring sale section. Shipping is free on just about everything Pad & Quill offers.

Among today’s Apple accessory deals is the Aria Phone 11 Wallet Case. Regularly $80, it is currently marked down to $69.95 and the code above will drop it to $59.46 shipped. That’s more than 25% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Including a removable elastic Moleskine-inspired closure, you’re looking at a full-grain American leather build, UV-resistant, nylon stitching, and an “upgraded ultra-strong satin-finished snap-on interior case for the iPhone.” There’s enough space for between five and seven cards while the quick-access viewing window showcases a business/ID card. All ports are left fully accessible and it is compatible with 3-coil wireless chargers. The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee applies here as well.

But if you’re not an iPhone 11 user, don’t worry, there are plenty of Pad & Quill Apple accessory deals to go around right now. And remember, today’s promotion code will work on anything sitewide.

If you prefer your Apple accessory deals to be first-party, here are some Apple iPhone cases on sale, not to mention everything you’ll find in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More on the Aria Phone 11 Wallet Case:

Our Artisans use carefully honed crafting techniques taken from generations of know-how and applied that to the very best materials we could supply them. It really shows in the Aria’s exquisitely crafted leather spine. That’s hand-selected full-grain leather that is bound to the main (also full-grain) leather cover with a robust UV-resistant nylon stitching using an elegant French Hem finish.

