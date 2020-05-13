Secure two windows or doors with these GE Alarms at $3.50 each (35% off)

- May. 13th 2020 3:00 pm ET

$7
0

Amazon is offering two GE Window/Door Alarms for $6.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Like it or not, chances are high that you’ve got a door or window that doesn’t feel quite as secure as you’d like. Thankfully these inexpensive, battery-powered alarms are here to deliver peace of mind with a built-in 120-decible alarm. Installation is simple with no wiring required and all necessary mounting hardware included. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

That’s not the only home-related sale we’ve got today. In fact, we’ve already spotted two meross Smart Dimmer Light Switches at $14 eachfour Aukey Smart Plugs for $5 apiece, and $35 off HON’s Executive Computer Chair.

For even more be sure to swing by our Home Goods and Smart Home guides. There you’ll find the aforementioned items alongside everything from a eufy robot vacuum to a fresh discount on Sonos’ Play:5 speaker.

GE Window/Door Alarms features:

  • Includes two window/door alarms, each with three adjustable settings off/chime/alarm
  • Loud 120-decible alarm sounds when door or window opens, helps deter intruder and alert residence
  • Easy and convenient to install, requires no wiring, mounting hardware and instructions included, designed for indoor use only

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$7
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Security

About the Author