Secure two windows or doors with these GE Alarms at $3.50 each (35% off)

Amazon is offering two GE Window/Door Alarms for $6.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Like it or not, chances are high that you’ve got a door or window that doesn’t feel quite as secure as you’d like. Thankfully these inexpensive, battery-powered alarms are here to deliver peace of mind with a built-in 120-decible alarm. Installation is simple with no wiring required and all necessary mounting hardware included. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
That’s not the only home-related sale we’ve got today. In fact, we’ve already spotted two meross Smart Dimmer Light Switches at $14 each, four Aukey Smart Plugs for $5 apiece, and $35 off HON’s Executive Computer Chair.
For even more be sure to swing by our Home Goods and Smart Home guides. There you’ll find the aforementioned items alongside everything from a eufy robot vacuum to a fresh discount on Sonos’ Play:5 speaker.
GE Window/Door Alarms features:
- Includes two window/door alarms, each with three adjustable settings off/chime/alarm
- Loud 120-decible alarm sounds when door or window opens, helps deter intruder and alert residence
- Easy and convenient to install, requires no wiring, mounting hardware and instructions included, designed for indoor use only
