Secure two windows or doors with these GE Alarms at $3.50 each (35% off)

Amazon is offering two GE Window/Door Alarms for $6.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. Like it or not, chances are high that you’ve got a door or window that doesn’t feel quite as secure as you’d like. Thankfully these inexpensive, battery-powered alarms are here to deliver peace of mind with a built-in 120-decible alarm. Installation is simple with no wiring required and all necessary mounting hardware included. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

That’s not the only home-related sale we’ve got today. In fact, we’ve already spotted two meross Smart Dimmer Light Switches at $14 each, four Aukey Smart Plugs for $5 apiece, and $35 off HON’s Executive Computer Chair.

For even more be sure to swing by our Home Goods and Smart Home guides. There you’ll find the aforementioned items alongside everything from a eufy robot vacuum to a fresh discount on Sonos’ Play:5 speaker.

GE Window/Door Alarms features:

Includes two window/door alarms, each with three adjustable settings off/chime/alarm

Loud 120-decible alarm sounds when door or window opens, helps deter intruder and alert residence

Easy and convenient to install, requires no wiring, mounting hardware and instructions included, designed for indoor use only

