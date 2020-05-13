Score two meross Smart Dimmer Light Switches at $14 each (Save 30%)

Meross Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its Smart Dimmer Light Switches for $27.99 shipped when coupon code KR5WXKGK has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you’ve got an Alexa or Assistant-powered smart home, these dimmer switches are an affordable way to upgrade and automate your space. With dedicated dimming buttons, anyone can feel empowered to adjust the lighting whether they are used to smart devices or not. I used a similar switches in my last home and was very happy with my decision. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If lamps are your primary concern, swing by the deal we found on four Aukey Smart Plugs at $5 each. I have tons plugs like these throughout my smart home and love being able to automate nearly anything.

Folks living in an older home may need to pass up the lead deal if existing switches lack a neutral wire. Thankfully Aqara’s new Smart Wall Switch starts at $36 and there are a couple of options that do not require one.

two meross Smart Dimmer Light Switches features:

EASY INSTALLATION FOR MEROSS DIMMER LIGHT SWITCH: Install your smart dimmer switch in 15 minutes. Meross dimmer wall switch fits for your exisiting 1/2/3/4 gang standard size Decora/GFCI faceplate.

DIM YOUR LIGHT FROM 0% – 100%: Adjust brightness for the scenes you need via Meross APP, SmartThings app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, or the wall switch hardware buttons.

SCHEDULE YOUR CUSTOM LIGHTING SCENES: You can create schedules (timer or countdown) to turn on/off your light automatically based on your routine. Schedule your lights when you need them including sunrise and sunset, and easily create fun lighting scenes.

