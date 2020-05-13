Score four Alexa and Assistant-enabled Aukey Smart Plugs for $5 each (33% off)

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its Mini Smart Plugs for $19.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $30, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. These Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled smart plugs are enticing ways to kickstart your smart home at just $5 each. You’ll be able to bring voice control and smartphone support to lamps, appliances, and more throughout your home. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t need to control four lamps or appliances? Amazon will sell you a single TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for $10 right now. You’ll enjoy a broader range of compatibility over the featured deal, while ditching the compact design. Over 19,000 customers have vouched for this model, leaving a 4.4/5 star rating overall.

For smart home owners looking to upgrade their setups, our relevant guide is full of discounts this morning. So whether you want to bring an August Smart Lock to your front door or add some ambient lighting to the home theater with Hue, there are plenary of options worth a look. Kangaroo also just unveiled its new Smart Doorbell Camera, which enters with an eye-catching $20 price tag.

Aukey Smart Plug 4-pack features:

The AUKEY SH-PA1 Smart Plug makes life easier. Actively control connected devices like lights, fans, coffee makers,and portable heaters (1800W Max) wherever you are through the free AUKEY Home app. A complete personal daily schedule can also be set to simplify your life and save energy & money too.

