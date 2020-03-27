Nike’s collection of self-lacing sneakers is getting a new addition, as the brand celebrates over three decades of its Air Max sneaker lineup. The new Adapt Auto Max looks to combine the personalized fit of Nike’s Adapt technology with the support design of its popular Air Max shoes. Complete with upgraded LED lighting options and more, these may very well be the most comfortable, yet feature-packed kicks on the market. Head below for a closer look.

Self-lacing tech comes to Nike’s Air Max lineup

For Air Max Day 2020, Nike unveiled a new collection of the popular sneakers, applying a more modern take to the classic style. While that’s all well and good for streetwear fanatics, what caught our eye from the drop was Nike’s latest pair of self-lacing kicks. Enter the Adapt Auto Max.

Recently Nike has been expanding its stable of smartphone-enabled shoes, having debuted its first pair of basketball kicks with self-lacing technology last month. Now the brand is giving the same treatment to its popular Air Max sneakers. There’s the same feature set as previous releases, like integrating with a companion iPhone and Android app, Siri Shortcuts support, and personalized fit.

This time around, you’ll find a bright orange sole paired with the rest of the sneaker’s coat of soft gray paint. There’s an abstract black sketch pattern for added accenting and circular LED lights on the midsole, as is standard for Adapt footwear. That integrated LED lighting typically activates to indicate charging or when the shoes are lacing. But now Nike is adding pulsing and static illumination options into the mix for its Adapt Auto Max.

Nike Adapt Auto Max launch this spring

As of now, Nike isn’t releasing exactly when its new Adapt Auto Max will hit the streets, but the company is noting a spring launch date. The new pair of self-lacing sneakers will sell for $400, which is in line with all of its past entries into the Adapt footwear lineup. Alongside the Motherboard stylish, Nike also notes that there will be multiple comes on the way, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I expect that not everyone will love the overall stylings, let alone the orange and gray color palette, there’s something to be said for how unique the Nike Adapt Auto Max is. Looks aside, it’s great to see Nike bring a more comfortable style into the Adapt lineup. It’s not that other versions are a pain to wear, but they’re certainly not as supportive as other pairs can be. But with Air Max being known for its comfortable design, adding self-lacing technology may finally offer the best of both worlds.

Source: Nike

