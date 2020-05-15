Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Charger Power Bank $30, more

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in silver for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, it recently dropped to $48 and is now down the extra 38%. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $8 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices powered up while away from a wall outlet. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern smartphones at least two times over. Plus, a 7.5W Qi charging pad is built- in alongside 15W USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 255 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple AirPods Pro are yours at $224 shipped, one of the best prices yet
- Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $85) | Best Buy
- OtterBox Strada iPhone XR Case: $28 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100AC Power Bank has two 60W USB-C ports at $225 (Save 25%)
- Scosche 10W Qi Charger Car Mount: $36 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- iOttie smartphone mounts on sale across various models at Amazon from $16
- AmazonBasics 10W Qi Charging Stand: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- 6-Foot USB-C Cable 5-pack: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code XH9GB65I
Deals still live yesterday:
- Aukey 60W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- AINOPE Dual USB Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code OEBSOYV4
- Pelican Waterproof Micro Case: $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Airthings Wave Plus tracks radon, temperature, more at a low of $180 ($49 off)
- JBL Free X True Wireless Earbuds: $75 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
On-the-go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Conveniently charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, and also take the charger with you as a 10,000 mAh portable battery pack.
The included USB-C cable can charge a device through the USB port while simultaneously powering a device with the wireless charger pad on top.3 Experience up to 7.5 Watt wireless fast charging output on the wireless charger pad.1 Or, plug in with a USB cable and get up to 15 Watts of power.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!