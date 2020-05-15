Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Charger Power Bank $30, more

On-the-go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Conveniently charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, and also take the charger with you as a 10,000 mAh portable battery pack.

The included USB-C cable can charge a device through the USB port while simultaneously powering a device with the wireless charger pad on top.3 Experience up to 7.5 Watt wireless fast charging output on the wireless charger pad.1 Or, plug in with a USB cable and get up to 15 Watts of power.