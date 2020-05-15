Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Charger Power Bank $30, more

- May. 15th 2020 10:29 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in silver for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, it recently dropped to $48 and is now down the extra 38%. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $8 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and other devices powered up while away from a wall outlet. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern smartphones at least two times over. Plus, a 7.5W Qi charging pad is built- in alongside 15W USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 255 customers. 

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live yesterday:

On-the-go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Conveniently charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, and also take the charger with you as a 10,000 mAh portable battery pack.

The included USB-C cable can charge a device through the USB port while simultaneously powering a device with the wireless charger pad on top.3 Experience up to 7.5 Watt wireless fast charging output on the wireless charger pad.1 Or, plug in with a USB cable and get up to 15 Watts of power.

