Ginger Labs’ Notability productivity app is now on sale for Mac. While best known on the iOS side of things, the desktop version of the popular note-taking and annotation suite is seeing a very notable price drop today. Regularly $5 (although it sat at $9 for nearly 2-years), you can now download Notability on Mac for just $1. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store, so grab it now and think later before the price jumps back up. While the reviews on the desktop version are light, the mobile Notability carries a 4+ star rating from over 75,000 users. It is also “Apple’s Mac App of The Year and Editors’ Choice on iPad, iPhone, and Mac.” More details below.

The Notability productivity app is designed to allow its users to become “fully paper-free, in the classroom, office, and at home.” You can use iCloud to sync your notes and content with Notability on iPad and iPhone, or just as a back-up. Other features include the ability to sign and share documents, create and edit notes, search for “handwritten words from the library,” create outlines, interactive checklists, and much more. All things considered, if you’re in the market for a mobile/desktop productivity suite, Notability at $1 is worth a closer look to say the least.

For more productivity apps on the desktop, check out the latest BundleHunt collection from $2. Then swing over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals including PAKO 2, mySolar – Build your Planets, Magic Launcher Pro, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Hitman Sniper is still available for free right here as well.

More on the Notability productivity app:

Welcome to Notability: powerful, yet wonderfully simple note-taking and annotation. Apple’s Mac App of The Year! Apple Editors’ Choice on iPad, iPhone, and Mac!Students, teachers, and business professionals use Notability daily to enrich their lives. It is uniquely designed for each device to provide the best note-taking experience at school, home, and work.

