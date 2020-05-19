Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $13 (32% off), more

A powerful USB charger with power delivery output and quick charge 3.0 output to charge most of your USB-C and USB-powered gear. USB-C port with up to 18W power delivery efficiently charges compatible devices faster. Additional quick charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging

This compact dual-port USB charger features a foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging