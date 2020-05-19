Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger $13 (32% off), more

- May. 19th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering it’d 18W USB-C PD Dual Port Wall Charger for $12.91 Prime shipped when code SYUX6P8F has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $19, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Aukey’s wall charger features both an 18W USB-C PD port alongside a 2.4A USB-A slot. Taking advantage of both means you’ll be able to quickly refuel a smartphone while charging up a pair of earbuds, a power bank, or some other piece of your everyday carry. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

A powerful USB charger with power delivery output and quick charge 3.0 output to charge most of your USB-C and USB-powered gear. USB-C port with up to 18W power delivery efficiently charges compatible devices faster. Additional quick charge 3.0 port charges compatible devices up to 4 times faster than conventional charging

This compact dual-port USB charger features a foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

