Stacked coupons bring GOOLOO’s 1500A Car Jump Starter down to $54 (Reg. $80)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A/20800mAh Car Jump Starter (GP200) for $53.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code FE9GECCP during checkout. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. It only takes one time to get stranded with a dead car battery for most to strongly consider how to better prepare for next time. This handy accessory takes the fuss out of it by allowing you to jump your own vehicle without needing to find another person with a vehicle that’s up for the task. Additionally, this jump starter also wields dual 2.1A USB ports that are ready to top off a smartphone or tablet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Even if the lead deal isn’t for you, you should at least keep Amazon’s 12-foot Jumper Cables in the trunk. They’re only $13 and are bound to help keep you from getting stuck so long as you can find someone else to get a jump from.

More intrigued by the smartphone charging capabilies of the featured deal? If so, I highly recommend Heloideo’s 10000mAh Power Bank for $40. I own two of these and love that Lightning, USB-C, microUSB cables are built-in. Oh, and there’s also Qi charging and built-in AC prongs for easily topping it back off again.

GOOLOO Car Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

