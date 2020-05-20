Origin PC is all about pushing the limits of modern computing. From building a gaming desktop inside of a mini Tesla that actually drives, to creating high-end computer/console combos, the company does it all. Well, the EON17-X was one of Origin’s first laptops, and now has some absolutely killer specs, including Intel’s desktop-class i9-10900K processor. That’s right, a desktop-class i9 processor in a laptop. Well, the EON17-X packs quite a bit more than just that, so keep reading to find out everything it includes.

Origin PC’s EON17-X offers as much power as a desktop

If you’re wanting the ultimate laptop experience, well, the Origin PC EON17-X is truly it. Offering up to Intel’s full-powered desktop-class Core i9-10900K processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card, you’re getting the power of a full computer tower in a portable package. Offering up to 64GB of RAM, Thunderbolt 3, and up to 8TB of storage, this laptop truly goes it all.

Power and portability in one

Not only does the EON17-X offer extreme power, but also great portability. You’ll be able to choose from a number of built-in displays depending on your usage, including a 240Hz 1080p G-SYNC screen for gaming or a 60Hz 4K option if you’re a content creator, thanks to the 100% Adobe RGB spectrum coverage. The 83% screen-to-body ratio means that there’s little bezel to get in the way of your game, and the 17.3-inch overall size is perfect for all kinds of workflows.

The EON17-X also makes use of the Intel Max Turbo technology, which can reach up to 5.3GHz on a single core when running your favorite games or rendering out videos. Plus, Origin offers its professional overclocking if you need better CPU performance than what the i9-10900K offers out of the box.

Plenty of I/O for even the most intense tasks

Origin’s EON17-X has just about every port you could think of. On the left side, there’s an SD card reader, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a 2-in-1 audio jack for headphone and microphone, and then a second 2-in-1 audio jack that has S/PDIF support as well. The right side has dual USB-C 3.2 ports and an additional USB-A 3.2. On the back, there’s dual Mini DisplayPort 1.4 hookups, HDMI, two AC plugs, Ethernet, and even Thunderbolt 3. That’s right, this laptop truly has it all with three USB-A ports, three USB-C, three dedicated display, HDMI, and even SD.

Pricing and availability

The base price of Origin’s EON17-X laptop is $2,599 and comes with the Intel Core i5-10400, a 144Hz G-SYNC screen, the RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 240GB of storage. However, should you opt for this laptop to have an i9-10900K, a 60Hz 4K screen, RTX 2080 Super, 64GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro, and three CORSAIR 2TB MP600 SSDs (with overclocking all around), you’ll be looking at a cost of around $6,220.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!