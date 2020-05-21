AirPods Pro offer ANC at near all-time low pricing of $210 for Memorial Day

Google Shopping’s Memorial Day sale rolls on in partnership with Nationwide Distributors offering Apple AirPods Pro for $209.99 shipped when promo code LIZQKG is applied during checkout. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $249 price tag and $10 less than our previous mention. This is amongst one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. AirPods Pro offer everything you love about the previous-generation, alongside notable upgrades like Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and stellar battery life. Additional iOS integration delivers a number of customized features, including ANC profiles so you can hear (or not) as much as you want. Check out our hands-on review for more.

For a more affordable listening experience, consider dropping down to the standard AirPods, which are currently $139 at Amazon. You’ll still get features like Hey Siri and quick pairing, but will miss out on the active noise cancellation lauded by AirPods Pro users.

We have a number of notable audio deals running at this time, including Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for $159. As one of Sony’s latest releases, there’s a lot to like here as noted in our hands-on review. You can also save on Beats Solo Pro at $224 as part of Verizon’s on-going accessories promotion.

AirPods Pro feature:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect like magic to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use straight out of the case.

