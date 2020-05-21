ComiXology is following up its other sales this week with a collection of discounted manga including fan-favorite series like One Punch Man, Evangelion, and more. One standout is on its batch of Attack on Titan reads at up to 45% off starting from $2. Our top pick though is Attack on Titan Anthology at $11.99. Down from its $20 going rate, today’s offer saves you 40% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This standalone novel takes the original premise of humanities’ defense against giant humanoids known as Titans and adds a modern twist. There’s even a western-inspired comic book style, making it a perfect piece to dive into the series. Head below for all of the other notable manga deals today at ComiXology.

Other notable manga deals includes:

Today’s discounted manga collections follow up many of the other sales we’ve seen from ComiXology this week. While its DC Memorial Day sale leads the way, you’ll also be able to save on Marvel What If? and other must-have reads starting at $1.

Of course, you can always forgo the deals and get access to thousands of releases with ComiXology’s Unlimited service instead. Right now you can sign up for 2-months for free, which offers digital access to comics, an extra 10-15% off already discounted titles, and other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Attack on Titan Anthology synopsis:

The manga megahit Attack on Titan, reinterpreted by some of comics’ top talent! Featuring original stories by a long roster of comic superstars such as Scott Snyder, Gail Simone, and more. This unprecedented, full-colour collaboration between East and West will be released first in English, making it indispensable for Attack on Titan fans and curious comic fans.

