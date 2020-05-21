Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on a series of wine openers and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free in orders over $35 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the stainless steel Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener Set (MD-WORCSS7) for $14.99. Regularly $30 at Best Buy, it’s currently starting at $24 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $21.50. Today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This handy device doubles as both a wine opener and a vacuum sealer. The two-button operation allows you to easily remove a cork and vacuum seal the remainder of the bottle (with one of the two included stoppers), so it stays fresh for another day. This model also ships with an attractive charging base that doubles as storage on the countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 580 Best Buy customers. Head below for even more wine accessory deals from $10.

Also part of today’s Best Buy wine sale, you’ll find a few more Modal wine openers starting from just $9.99. Everything is available at between 35% and 50% off and will be on sale for today only. Ideal for wine lover gifts or just for upping your home tasting game to the next level, there are plenty of options to browse through today.

Now, if the whole opener is overkill for your casual wine drinking experience, it still might be worth considering some stoppers if you buy corked bottles. Even if you’re the type to finish the bottle once it’s popped, it’s always a good idea to have some simple wine stoppers around in case you don’t. Rabbit’s Amazon best-selling 4-pack is a great option that carries solid reviews.

More on the Modal Rechargeable Wine Openers:

Open bottles easily with this innovative Modal rechargeable bottle opener with vacuum sealer. This opener comes with a charging station which sits neatly on your countertop and doubles as a convenient storage base. When you’re done, use this Modal rechargeable bottle opener with vacuum sealer to keep the remainder of your wine fresh for next time.

