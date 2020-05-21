Nostalgia’s MyMini Personal Skillet makes ramen, omelets, more for just $12

Amazon is offering the Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Skillet & Rapid Noodle Maker for $11.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down 20% from its regular going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This is the perfect countertop appliance if you love making noodles or using a small skillet. It only takes 1- to 3-minutes to heat up and cleans just as fast. It comes with two cooking surfaces, the lower of which is great for making pancakes, burgers, and more. The top surface is designed to act more like a bowl, which is perfect for eggs, ramen, and the like. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Just want something that makes noodles quickly in the microwave? Well, Rapid Ramen Cooker is a great option. My little brother loves using this to make ramen as it’s super quick and easy. Plus, at under $10 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Learn the ways of Sous Vide with Anova’s 1,000W Cooker at a 2020 low of $120. Normally up to $200, Sous Vide cooks easily and thoroughly for an even preparation of nearly every meal.

Nostalgia MyMini Electric Skillet features:

On the go meals: quick and healthier WAY TO cook ramen noodles, pasta, mac & cheese, steamed rice, stir fry, omelets, hard-boiled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, cookies and cakes – perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert!

Easy to use: simply plug it in, wait 1-3 minutes until preheated and when the indicator light shuts off you can begin cooking!

Compact & lightweight: Its small size makes it the perfect fit for any kitchen, apartment, office, dorm and camper/RV

