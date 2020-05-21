Verizon’s grad sale includes up to $700 off or BOGO free Samsung, iPhone, more

Verizon Wireless is currently running a number of promotions with up to $700 off select smartphones and buy-one-get-one-free promotions when you add a line for your recent graduates. One of the best deals we’ve seen in this sale is the Galaxy S20 5G UW, which is $150 off right now, dropping to $35.41 per month for 24-months (coming out to $850 when all is said and done). However, the real deal is when you get a second device and add a line, as Verizon gives you $1,000 off the second phone, making it essentially free. However, you can also get the iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade-in an eligible device and activate your line on an eligible Verizon Unlimited plan. Keep reading for more details on how to fully cash in on this promo and some more of our favorite discounts in this sale. Learn more about the Galaxy S20 in our hands-on review.

After your purchase, be sure to swing by Verizon’s Digital Rebate Center and enter the code SPRINGTIME to redeem the full discount for your purchase unless otherwise prompted.

Our top picks:

Galaxy S20 5G UW features:

Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of im

Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images as if you’re 3 feet away, from 100 feet away; Whether you want to zoom in close from afar or magnify details nearby, the new 30x Space Zoom gives you impressive power and clarity

Bright Night Mode: Capture crisp images and vibrant video in Bright Night mode and create high-quality content in low light – no flash needed

