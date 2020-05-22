Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more

- May. 22nd 2020 8:51 am ET

0

On top of notable Memorial Day sales from Best Buy, Pad & Quill, and Google, Apple is now launching its own holiday promotion focused on $5 movies and select bundles. You’ll find new and old hits in both 4K and 1080p to add to your library of content. With a long weekend ahead, now is a great time to score some new movies. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

$5 movies highlight the Apple Memorial Day sale

Many of today’s movies on sale for $5 typically go for $10 or more. This is about as low as these titles tend to go throughout the year, so now is a great opportunity to load up on some fresh content for the holiday weekend. Our top picks include:

Other notable deals

Make sure to check out Tuesday’s movie sale for more deals, including new all-time lows on Disney titles and the usual $1 HD rental of the week.

