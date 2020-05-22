Apple’s Memorial Day weekend movie sale starts at $5, bundles, 4K, more

On top of notable Memorial Day sales from Best Buy, Pad & Quill, and Google, Apple is now launching its own holiday promotion focused on $5 movies and select bundles. You’ll find new and old hits in both 4K and 1080p to add to your library of content. With a long weekend ahead, now is a great time to score some new movies. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
$5 movies highlight the Apple Memorial Day sale
Many of today’s movies on sale for $5 typically go for $10 or more. This is about as low as these titles tend to go throughout the year, so now is a great opportunity to load up on some fresh content for the holiday weekend. Our top picks include:
- Apocalypse Now
- Independence Day
- Fury
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Hurt Locker
- Platoon
- Summer of 84
- Patton
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Unbroken
- The Longest Yard
- Stray Bullets
- The Monuments Men
Other notable deals
- DC Films 7-movie Bundle: $50 (Reg. $80)
- War 5-film Bundle: $25 (Reg. $50)
- Jack Ryan 5-film Bundle: $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Godfather 3-film Bundle: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Touchy Feely: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Crown Vic: $8 (Reg. $15)
Make sure to check out Tuesday’s movie sale for more deals, including new all-time lows on Disney titles and the usual $1 HD rental of the week.
