Surface Go 2 sees first discount at $160 off in Microsoft’s Memorial Day sale

Microsoft has kicked off its Memorial Day sale, offering deals on its latest Surface devices alongside additional PCs, accessories, and more. One highlight is on the new Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle at $539.97 shipped for the 1.7GHz/4GB/64GB model. Other higher-end configurations are also available. Equating to a $700 value, today’s offer marks the very first time we’ve seen the device go on sale since it was released just a few weeks ago. Equipped with a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, there’s a USB-C port, new Surface Connect input, and more. Alongside the Surface Go 2, this bundle includes a Type Cover, 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, and an extended 2-year warranty. If you’re looking to bring home Microsoft’s latest portable design, this bundle gives you all the essentials to kickstart your setup. Reviews are still coming in, but you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional top picks from the sale.

Other highlights include:

Take macOS for a spin instead and save up to $500 on Apple’s latest portable machines. You’ll be able to score deals on both the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air, which are dropping to some of the best prices yet.

Surface Go 2 features:

New Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life designed to keep up with you and your family. Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Surface Go Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately.

