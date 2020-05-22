Timbuk2’s Memorial Day Event takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, more

Now until Monday, Timbuk2’s Mighty May Sale offers up to 25% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe that’s currently marked down to $109. For comparison, that’s $30 off the original rate. This style can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It also has reflective paneling to keep you visible in low light and has a luggage slot to make commuting a breeze. You can choose from five versatile color options and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

