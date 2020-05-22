Timbuk2’s Memorial Day Event takes up to 25% off MacBook backpacks, more

- May. 22nd 2020 10:53 am ET

0

Now until Monday, Timbuk2’s Mighty May Sale offers up to 25% off popular styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on MacBook backpacks, briefcases, messenger bags, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe that’s currently marked down to $109. For comparison, that’s $30 off the original rate. This style can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and it has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. It also has reflective paneling to keep you visible in low light and has a luggage slot to make commuting a breeze. You can choose from five versatile color options and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timbuk2

Timbuk2

About the Author