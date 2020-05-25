Columbia’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide: Jackets, pants, more

Columbia is currently offering 25% off sitewide during its Memorial Day Sale. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Hawkins Ave Half-Zip Sweatshirt that’s marked down to $30 and originally was priced at $60. This sweatshirt looks great with jeans, joggers, or shorts alike. It also features sweat-wicking material and two-way stretch fabric for added comfort. Best of all, you can choose from an array of color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

