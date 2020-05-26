If you stocked up on graphic novels from ComiXology’s Memorial Day discounts and are looking for what to read now, today’s DC What Happens Next Sale is certainly worth a closer look. There you’ll be able to save up to 70% on a collection of digital comics starting at under $6. One standout amongst the DC deals is on Superman: Earth One Vol. 2 at $5.99. Down from its $12 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This graphic novel follows a young Clark Kent on his journey to becoming the “World’s Greatest Super Hero.” Though that’s about as challenging as it sounds, with Superman having to deal with a ruthless dictator and other hurdles along the way. Head below for additional top picks.

Other top picks from the DC sale:

On top of the ongoing Memorial Day sales at ComiXology, like its Captain America and DC offers, we’re seeing plenty of other ways to expand your digital library. That includes various manga including Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, and more from $2 alongside some Marvel must-haves starting at $1.

Then once you’ve checked all those deals out, swing by our Comixology guide for even more discounted graphic novels and single issue reads to expand your digital library. Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers digital access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Superman DC Earth One Vol. 2 synopsis:

Young Clark Kent continues his journey toward becoming the World’s Greatest Super Hero, but finds dealing with humanity to be a bigger challenge than he ever imagined! From a ruthless dictator to a new love interest who’s NOT Lois Lane, things are never easy for this emerging Man of Steel.

