McFarlane’s Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Figure hits Amazon low at $20

Amazon is offering the McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Action Figure for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, 20% off he going rate and the best price we can find. The new McFarlane Cyberpunk 2077 toy immortalizes Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves in the game) in a 7-inch scale figure with a display base, Johnny’s guitar and strap, plus a bottle and a bonus “Rock-On” hand attachment. This model has 22-points of articulation and ships with Cyberpunk 2077-themed window box packaging. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it might not be quite as functional as the new Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition wireless Xbox controller, it’s a significantly less expensive collectible. You’ll definitely want to feast your eyes on the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X and the new Steel Series accessories, but today’s McFarlane is certainly a more affordable way to show off your fandom.

For more Cyberpunk 2077 collectibles, gear, and apparel, head over to the official store where you’ll an assortment of options starting from $7.50.

Pre-orders are now live at $10 off on Amazon for the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, and be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

More on the McFarlane Johnny Silverhand Figure:

Features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in his iconic outfit from the Cyberpunk 2077 Video Game

Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 Moving Parts

7-Inch scale figure comes with a Base, Johnny’s Guitar with strap and a Bottle

Includes bonus ‘Rock-On’ Hand

Figure showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging

