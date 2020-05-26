McFarlane’s Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Figure hits Amazon low at $20

- May. 26th 2020 2:14 pm ET

Get this deal
20% off $20
0

Amazon is offering the McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Action Figure for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, 20% off he going rate and the best price we can find. The new McFarlane Cyberpunk 2077 toy immortalizes Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves in the game) in a 7-inch scale figure with a display base, Johnny’s guitar and strap, plus a bottle and a bonus “Rock-On” hand attachment. This model has 22-points of articulation and ships with Cyberpunk 2077-themed window box packaging. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it might not be quite as functional as the new Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition wireless Xbox controller, it’s a significantly less expensive collectible. You’ll definitely want to feast your eyes on the new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X and the new Steel Series accessories, but today’s McFarlane is certainly a more affordable way to show off your fandom.

For more Cyberpunk 2077 collectibles, gear, and apparel, head over to the official store where you’ll an assortment of options starting from $7.50.

Pre-orders are now live at $10 off on Amazon for the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, and be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

More on the McFarlane Johnny Silverhand Figure:

  • Features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in his iconic outfit from the Cyberpunk 2077 Video Game
  • Designed with Ultra Articulation with 22 Moving Parts
  • 7-Inch scale figure comes with a Base, Johnny’s Guitar with strap and a Bottle
  • Includes bonus ‘Rock-On’ Hand
  • Figure showcased in Cyberpunk 2077 themed window box packaging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
20% off $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
McFarlane Toys

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard